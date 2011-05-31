2011 NAB Show Product Review: Monitors



Monitors sparkled throughout the halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center at the 2011 NAB Show, many with significantly higher performance and even some with significantly lower prices.





Ben Weber (L) of TBN checks out the Dolby PRM-4200 professional reference monitor as Paul Zoskey offers some pointers. Photo by Dawley/Kovacs At the 3ALITY Digital pavilion outside of the Central Hall, 3DFusion presented live basketball on their 42-inch autostereoscopic (glasses-free) 3DFMax 3DTV with 9 stereo views through its lenticular lens technology.



Atlona Technologies had their AT-DIS7-PROHD 7-inch testing monitor designed to let integrators observe both audio and video signals, even 3D sources, in real time.



Autocue,introduced their first line of LED-backlit LCD broadcast monitors, the T-Series, including the cost-efficient BM-AC24T with 3D LUTs for real-time color gamut mapping.



The Rainier Series of multiviewers was on display as Avitech's entry level family of products offering four coaxial inputs for SD or HD monitoring.



Barco's C7 LED video display uses a fraction of the power of other LED designs yet has a 2,000 nits high contrast output and an expected 100,000 lifetime.



The HD26 LED-AWV is Boland Communications' first in a line of broadcast LCD monitors featuring real time Waveform and Vectorscope displays.



Datavideo Corp. showed their TLM-700HD HD/SD-SDI 7-inch field monitor with sunshade and NTSC/PAL auto-detect.



The Dolby PRM-4200 is Dolby Laboratories' contender for a critical evaluation reference monitor with precise color accuracy whose support for 3D LUTs makes DCI P3 color grading possible without a digital cinema projector.





Marshall marketing manager, Mark Fisher (C), explains features of the V-LC D70XP-HDMIPT camera top monitor to Pamela Rutherford of Medco Health Solutions (L) and Rich Roddman from CMR Studios. Photo by Dawley/Kovacs The LM-2461W is a 24-inch Grade 1 LCD broadcast monitor from Flanders Scientific equipped with a native 10-bit LCD panel and comes standard with 3Gbps SDI, HD-SDI, SD-SDI, Component, Composite, and DVI Inputs.



Hamlet Video International brought out four new LCD monitors headed by their BV3321/24 24-inch model designed to meet EBU Tech 3320 Grade 1 standards using an active LED backlight.



The B240X is Hyundai’s 24-inch passive 3D LCD monitor using circular polarization (X-pol) with HDMI 1.4 support that is suitable for displaying 3D games, movies or still pictures.



The VX7e is the first of iKAN’s field monitors to come with a peaking filter for optimal focus control and offers features such as moveable pixel to pixel, blue gun and digital to analog conversion.



Ikegami brought its line of space-saving multiformat HD LCD monitors to the NAB Show including their 32-inch, 24-inch, and 17-inch "50" series 10-bit resolution models and the affordable 17-inch and compact 9-inch "04" series monitors.



The new DT-V24G11Z is the latest Vérité G-Series studio monitor from JVC, now with a waveform display, an added vectorscope and built-in closed captioning decoder. The 24-inch DT-V24G11Z's 3G/Dual-link HD-SDI input enables monitoring of 1080/60p signals.



With a new generation of KROMA TFT displays featuring waveform, vectorscope, VU meters and timecode displays, Kroma Telecom presented the first models of their 7000 series professional broadcast monitors in 9-inch and 17-inch sizes.



Marshall Electronics unveiled its V-LCD70XP-HDMIPT camera-top monitor with integrated HDMI loop-through to pass HDMI video to another client or crew member's monitor, eliminating the need for HDMI splitters.





Wes Donahue (L) from TVLogic discusses the features of the VFM-056W 5.6-inch viewfinder monitor with Ali Grossman from UWTV. Photo by Dawley/Kovacs The Miracube G240R passive polarization 3D monitor is a 24-inch HD/SDI display powered by the Miracube MFX3D engine supporting frame sequential, side-by-side, top/bottom, and interlaced formats.



Panasonic launched its BT300 Series of plasma-based, 3D-capable reference monitors in 42-inch (TH-42BT300U) and 50-inch (TH-50BT300U) sizes as their bid to replace CRTs. The BT300 Series features a split-screen display to compare L/R 3D inputs in 2D for color correction.



Planar Systems unveiled its new EP-Series of professional mission-critical LCD displays with edge-lit LED backlights and an ultra-thin (less than 2 inches) design in 46-inch and 55-inch sizes.



The new PBM-207-3G Plura Precision Broadcast LCD series from Plura Broadcast is built with a 7-inch Grade A LCD panel and has dual 3 Gbps input giving it 1080P/60P input display capability.



Crowds lined up to get into the darkened alcove inside Sony's exhibit to see the new 25-inch BVM-E250 Super Top Emission OLED display with 10-bit drivers that Sony hopes will be accepted as a critical evaluation replacement for the CRT.



Tamuz Broadcast highlighted their 24-inch RLM 1024W HD, 10-bit FullHD monitor with 3G/HD/SD-SDI, internal, high-end processing and DVI/HDMI inputs.



Transvideo marked the U.S. debut of its CineMonitorHD 3DView all-in-one field monitor, in 8-inch, 10-inch, 12-inch and 15-inch models. The company's new CineMonitorHD RF generation of RF monitors includes a 3D version and a link to TitanHD, Transvideo's new HD/SD wireless transmission system.



TVLogic's new VFM-056W/WP 5.6-inch field monitor designed for DSLR mounting features an exclusive high-resolution (1280x800) LED backlit LCD panel and waveform/vectorscope display. The company also debuted the TDM-243W/473W 2D/passive 3D LCD panels.





Connie Valentine (L) of AVI-SPL and Steven Kochones of Arclight Productions examine the screen of the Sony BVM-E250 OLE D monitor. Photo by Dawley/KovacsWohler Technologies announced that its PANORAMAdtv and Rockridge video monitoring product lines have been consolidated under the Wohler brand, with plans to continue expanding the product line.



CONSOLES



TBC Consoles debuted its new ControlTrac product, which provides full adjustment of broadcast console height, with a full range of both countertop, monitors, rack turrets and other items mounted above the work surface. Another new ControlTrac product allows the mounting of up to 40-inch displays directly to operating consoles without separate wall mounts.



