2011 NAB Show Product Review: Cable & Fiber



It's evident after this year's NAB Show that connectivity is as much of a requirement for broadcasters as it ever was. Something has to keep those "clouds" connected. From new BNC connectors that allow fast assembly, to rear chassis connectivity that doesn't care if it's fiber or copper, there was plenty to see at this year's exhibition





Scott Fehl, product marketing manager, holds the new CD7506D 3D camera cable from Clark Wire & Cable. Photo by Dawley/KovacsCABLE



Clark Wire & Cable introduced the new CD Series of HD/SDI coaxial cables, available in four sizes, rated to 4.5 GHz, and compliant with 1.5 Gbps and 3 Gbps uncompressed video transmission.



Gepco presented three new HD SDI coax cables for HDTV, including the extended distance VHD1300 coax, a flexible RG-11 type VHD1100F coax, and miniature plenum VDM230TS coax.



CONNECTORS



Belden demonstrated its new HD BNC coaxial connectors designed for use with Belden Brilliance coaxial cables. These BNC's feature a new construction that provides faster installations and improved durability, along with a new patented locking feature to ensure solid connections.



Bittree showcased its Bittree High-Bandwidth Micro-Video Patchbay, with a 2x48 format in either a 1- or 1.5-RU size. Bitree also featured its Category 6 and 6A rackmount patch panels, which provide rerouting and termination of gigabit Ethernet networks.



Fischer Connectors has partnered with Draka to introduce the Triax HD Pro+ Broadcast Solution, providing a minimum 30 The integrated cable and connector solution are designed for indoor and outdoor applications and show excellent results at 1'100m transmission distance using an LDK8000 camera. The company also launched its Ultimate line of connectors, which include a rugged, miniature and ultralight design.



Neutrik USA featured its powerCON TRUE1, an AC power connector which is lockable, exceeds IEC 60320 breaking capacity, and is designed to carry 16 Amps at 250 Volts AC.



Switchcraft unveiled its MMVP Series video patchbay, featuring 96 patch points in a 2x48 configuration that mounts in 1RU. The unit is rated to handle frequencies in excess of 3 GHz and meets SMPTE 242 specs. Also on display was the EH HDMI -feed-through in an XLR housing, which mounts to current XLR panel cut-outs.



Telecast Fiber Systems showcased its next-generation SMPTE broadcast cable assemblies, featuring a solid stainless steel shell with full-length rubber protective boot. The assemblies are constructed with triple-plated brass and are rated for more than 20,000 mating cycles.



FIBER





Michael Hastings from Aquavidea tries his hand at the speed test to put Belden connectors on cable. Photo by Dawley/KovacsAtlona demonstrated its AT-3GSDI20SR miniature fiber optic 3G/HD/SD-SDI digital video extension kit, offering 3G SDI signal compatibility. It allows the transfer of 1080p HD-SDI signals at 3Gbps, and supports a single-channel SMPTE-424M 3G HD-SDI, SMPTE-292M HD, or SMPTE-259M serial digital video signal over single- or multi-mode fiber.



Bluebell featured the TDM700, designed to provide an optical link between a remote “POV” Camera and an OB van or Control Room. Also on display was the BC 100/160 Series modular transport system and the BC323, which provides a compact and robust link for the conversion of two independent 3G-SDI signals into fiber optical cable.



Bittree showed its new SC-to-SC fiber optic coupler panel, which simplifies high-density patching on the latest broadcasting and pro AV gear.



Communications Specialties offered up its Fiberlink Matrix, a fully configurable and SMPTE compliant 32x32 optical router. Also on display was the Fiberlink 3G/HD/SD-SDI and data 3370 Series, the Fiberlink 3G/HD/SD-SDI and 4 pair AES audio 3360 series, and the Fiberlink 3G/HD/SD-SDI four-pair analog audio 3380 series.



Gepco launched its new V-Light Active fiber cable system and introduced the expanded "Gepco powered by MultiDyne" line of fiber optic transport products. There were four new additions to the line this year, including the LiGHTBoX weather-tight portable fiber field acquisition system.



Kings-Winchester Electronics showed the Kings Fiber Tri-Loc panel mount, which is compatible with the SMPTE304 standard, along with the Mini BNC, which meets or exceeds SMPTE 424M requirements.



Lemo showed its portable fiber-optic polisher for field assembly or re-polishing of Lemo F2 optical connectors. Also shown was the Fiber Optic Video Inspector for fiber-optic quality inspections. Lemo also showed its HD/SDIC to fiber converters.



Lynx Technik demonstrated its Yellobrik OTT 1812, dual-channel SDI to fiber transmitter, along with the Yellobrik ORR 1802 dual-channel fiber-to-SDI receiver.





Jens Guldbrand (L) learns about the Telecast Copperhead 3400 fiber-optic multiplexer for 3D cameras from Eric Olsson. Photo by Dawley/KovacsMultiDyne demonstrated its LiGHTBoX-II fiber-optic field transport system, a portable weather-tight enclosure providing two-way HD video, two channel intercom, two-way program audio, Ethernet, and battery and AC power management with remote status monitoring.



Neutrik USA highlighted their opticalCON powerMONITOR, a measurement (monitoring) device for professional fiber- optic broadcast, audio and video applications.



Opticomm showcased its openGear-compatible range of "3GHD" fiber optic signal transport products, compatible with the SMPTE standard for 1080p video transport.



Snell introduced a new range of fiber-optic interfacing modules that combine electrical-to-optical conversion with processing functions such as video synchronizing.



Telecast demonstrated its T-POV Robotic Links, a new family of fiber-optic links for robotic cameras. Also shown were additions to the CopperHead 3050 for electronic and satellite newsgathering, the CopperHead 3200 multi-camera solution, and the CopperHead 3400 for top-quality 3D production and live high-speed HD sports coverage. Also new was the TelePort 3G CWDM (coarse wavelength division multiplexing) wavelength manager, which provides high-bandwidth multiplexing for as many as 16 digital fiber-optic devices, along with the new TeleThon 3G optical and electrical multiplexer system.



CABLING SYSTEMS



Hannay was showing the AV Series reels. They offer welded channels for stacking, and are constructed of steel with a non-reflective matte finish. Other features include a removable side-mounted connector panel and adjustable friction brake.



