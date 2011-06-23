2011 IBC Innovation Awards Finalists Announced



LONDON: Finalists for the 2011 IBC Innovation Awards have been announced. The awards go to the end user of a new system, usually coming online in 2011, which represents a real development partnership between suppliers, integrators and broadcasters or production companies.



There are three categories: Most innovative use in technology in content creation, content management and content delivery. There is a fourth Judges Award, which could be awarded to one of the shortlisted projects or it could be given to another project which has caught their eye.



The four finalists in content creation are:



: Interactive motion tracking to allow CNBC presenters to interact with 3D graphics, using technology from Unreel, with Brainstorm and Motion Analysis. •Post production on Flying Monsters 3D, bringing David Attenborough and pterosaurs together thanks to SGO Mistika at On Sight with Atlantic Productions, Vision3 and Sky3D TV Channel.



Finalists in the content management category:



, giving BBC journalists free access to content, metadata and editing tools wherever they are, using technology from BLStream, Quantel and Rhozet. •Globally integrated news production at CNN, using technology from Adobe, Apple, IPV, Omneon, Sony, VizRT, JVC and Telestream to support thousands of users and 20,000 new assets a week.



Content delivery finalists:



, a high capacity, high reliability approach to city-wide IP file exchange for Brazilian broadcaster TV Globo, bringing together equipment from Cisco and Intelig. •Single frequency networks for HD, using a unique cellular approach: transmission company DNA used technology and services from Plisch and TeamCast to get DVB-T2 on air quickly.



The winners will be announced and the Awards presented at the Awards Ceremony at IBC, on Sunday Sept. 11 at in the Auditorium at the RAI, Amsterdam.



