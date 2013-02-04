ZeeVee makes ISE 2013 debut

ZeeVee made its ISE 2013 debut with the introduction of four new HDbridge 2000 Series encoders/modulators for smarter, higher-density HD video distribution. The units offer compatibility with existing technologies to lower costs, while providing a host of new features for faster deployment and advanced management.

The new 1-RU products can broadcast up to four HD (1080p/i or 720p) channels. They can be easily combined to distribute hundreds of channels over existing coaxial cabling to an unlimited number of HDTVs, drastically lowering the cost of deployment and simplifying installations. MPEG2 video and AC3 audio encoding ensure compatibility with any HDTV worldwide.

In a single 1-RU chassis, the HDb2620 and HDb2640 offer two and four 1080p/i channels, respectively, while the HDb2520 and HDb2540 provide two and four 720p channels. For rapid deployment, all channels can be set at once. Offering a breakthrough in cable management, the new HD encoders/modulators feature commercial-grade DIN connectors that fan to both digital and analog audio for maximum flexibility, and component and composite video. The result is dramatically reduced wiring in the rack, faster deployments, and easier diagnostics.

Leveraging high-channel density, the new HDbridge 2000 Series encoders/modulators are ideal for cost-effective, local broadcasting of HD channels in a wide variety of environments, including sports bars, educational and corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, hotels, stadiums, and houses of worship. The HDb2620/40 and HDb2520/40 join the previously released HDb2380 8-channel digital SD (480i) modulator/encoder, which is now shipping. For improving picture quality while adding management capabilities, the HDb2380 can upgrade an entire analog headend to digital channels at a low cost, comparable to analog modulation.

The powerful video encoding of the HDbridge 2000 Series HD and SD encoders/modulators allows for two frequency-agile channels per QAM. Each channel offers 45 dBmV of output power to provide the signal strength for large deployments. Integrated closed-captioning support meets requirements for ADA compliance.

All HDbridge 2000 Series units also feature Web-based Maestro headend management software, which provides local and/or remote management of every channel simultaneously. For end users, tuning is simple via an HDTV’s own built-in tuner, while a front-panel LCD provides channel status. Offering high reliability, the units feature steel rackmount enclosures, robust internal power supplies, and fan cooling.

More information about ZeeVee and its products is available at www.zeevee.com.