SMPTE, SCIEN to Coproduce Conference on Media Over IP

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. —The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers is working with the Stanford Center for Image Systems Engineering to produce the “Entertainment Technology in the Internet Age” conference June 18-19 at Stanford’s Palo Alto, Calif.-campus. The conference will explore how to deliver a quality, monetizable entertainment experience via the Web.



“Entertainment technology development and content deployment has historically been the purview of Hollywood and traditional broadcast media,” said ETIA Conference Chair Patrick Griffis, executive director of technology strategy at Dolby Laboratories and SMPTE education vice president. “However, the rapid convergence of technology; improvements in connectivity, bandwidth, and media processing; coupled with consumer interest, is causing a surge in entertainment distribution via the Internet.”



Panel discussions and presentations will examine Internet-focused content creation, distribution and monetization, as well as technical tools and solutions for shaping the user experience. “Flash Forward — How HTML-5 and Canvas Will Become the Next Interactive Screen for Web Media” will be a panel discussion on the future of UI technology. ETIA will also feature sessions examining standards and formats used to facilitate content distribution and optimization of content quality.



“Where Are the Eyeballs?” will consider the shift from subscription pay services to Web services, and another session will examine the role of analytics technology. Related sessions will examine advertising and Internet content, as well as the use of complementary devices.



In the future, regulatory requirements, such as closed captioning, will likely apply to Internet-distributed content; therefore, ETIA will consider the current and future regulatory environment for these media forms.



Commercial content protection will also be addressed from the political, business and technical challenges perspective.



Early-bird rates apply to registration prior to April 1.



SCIEN represents a partnership between the Stanford School of Engineering and technology companies, supporting multidisciplinary training, research and collaboration on technologies leading to imaging systems that include the capture, processing, transmission and rendering of visual information.

