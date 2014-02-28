Kevin Entrekin Joins Ross Video

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA —Ross Video’s U.S. sales team expands once again with the addition of Kevin Entrekin as technical sales specialist. He will actively support the U.S. sales team, prospects, customers as well as Ross’ Channel Partners.

Entrekin holds a BSc in Recording Industry – Production Technology, as well as a minor in Mass Communications through Middle Tennessee State University. He comes from a Systems Integration background, and many years of experience with Ross solutions.

“We realized that with the depth of our product lines and extensive interoperability between our technology and 3rd party products, we needed more technical layers to our sales team,” said Jared Schatz, director of sales for Central and Southern U.S. for Ross Video. “Kevin’s appointment supports Ross mission in providing a superior customer experience.”

“Ross has always been a leader and innovator in delivering great products with amazing feature sets that work well as part of an overall solution. I have always had excellent success engineering Ross products into systems in the past and found the training and ongoing support that Ross delivers is first class.” Entrekin said. “I’m truly excited to join Ross in a role in which I can help customers achieve their goals with Ross technology.”