IBC 2013: Our Evolving Media World

With streaming media becoming a major attraction on Web-connected computers, tablets and smartphones, broadcast and related industries are undergoing transformations as big as the ‘seismic shift’ from radio to television 70 years ago. That’s why more than 50,000 delegates from around the globe will be seeking answers and insights at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, held this year on Sept 12-17.



The tenor of IBC2013 will be set on Thursday Sept. 12 at 9:30 during the first keynote presentation, “Broadcast, and Beyond: Reshaping the Media Ecosystem.” Speaker Graham Lovelace – Director of the UK firm Lovelace Consulting Limited – and three other highly influential broadcast industry personas will delve into the ever-growing varieties of content source and viewing platforms that broadcasters must now compete with, and the opportunities that these new options offer.



Several other keynote speakers will punctuate IBC2013 with their expertise. The must-see list includes ZDF EVP of Technology & Production Andreas Bereczky; Kantar Media chairman Andy Brown; Tesco Group Digital Officer Michael Comish; Channel 4 (UK) CTO Bob Harris; EVP Qualcomm Technologies, Inc./President of Qualcomm Global Market Development Peggy Johnson; TDF Group CEO Olivier Huart; CA Media CEO Rajesh Kamat; Tata Sky (India) MD & CEO Harit Nagpal; Multi Screen Media Private Limited (Sony; India) CEO Man Jit Singh; Multichoice CTO (South Africa) Gerdus van Eeden; Amazon.com CTO Dr. Werner Vogels; and Twitter UK GM Tony Wang.



Learn more about this year’s compelling IBC 2013 lineup at www.ibc.org.



