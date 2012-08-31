IABM Reveals Awards Finalists

AMSTERDAM—The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) has announced the top five finalists for the 2012 IABM Awards for Design and Innovation. All five entries have been judged worthy of an IABM Award for Excellence, and the top pick will be honored with the prestigious IABM Peter Wayne Award at the IABM's awards reception, Sept. 8 at IBC in Amsterdam.

The finalists for the 2012 IABM Awards for Design and Innovation are:

Canon EOS-1D C

A professional digital SLR camera with 4k resolution video capability.

Civolution SyncNow - Smart Services

A server-side, content-triggering service that provides real-time recognition of broadcast content independent of the broadcaster.

Glensound Electronics HD Voice

A technology that offers 7kHz audio as a voice call on a 3G network at no extra call costs.

Sony NXL-IP55

A live IP transmission system enabling four HD video and audio data streams to be transmitted over an IP network (LAN) with an ultra low latency.

Timecode Systems Timecode Buddy: Wi-Fi Master

A Wi-Fi- and RF-enabled multichannel timecode receiver with a programmable generator and display.

"Our IABM Industry Trends Survey has identified the ongoing investment in R&D at consistently high levels over the past two years, and clearly this is now manifesting itself in an increase in new products and innovations coming to the market," said IABM director general Peter White. "The IABM Awards for Design and Innovation identify important new products and showcase their significance within our rapidly evolving industry. Our judging panel scores all entries against the level of innovation that each promises, and the five finalists for this year's awards have emerged through a rigorous review process. We're very pleased, once again, with the quality of our five finalists and look forward to announcing the Peter Wayne award at IBC."

The IABM awards program is open to all global manufacturers and suppliers, and it recogniZes products that offer significant solutions or new opportunities to the broadcast supply industry. All judges on the international panel are independent and are not affiliated with a vendor company or similar operation. In addition to selecting five winners of the IABM Award for Excellence, the panel selects from these one overall winner. The top award is named in memory of Peter Wayne, a highly respected industry figure who, through his career and participation in many groups including the IABM, made outstanding contributions to broadcasting.