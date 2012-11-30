Five Republicans Join House Energy and Commerce Committee

WASHINGTON, DC – House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) today welcomed five incoming Republican members to the committee, including the return of former committee member Rep. Ralph Hall (R-Texas).



“We have a great team from top to bottom—with the experience and diverse backgrounds to further our record of success in the next Congress,” Upton said. “I look forward to working closely with all of our members as we build upon bipartisan efforts to create jobs and boost economic growth, protect families, communities, and successful civic initiatives, and modernize government to foster growth in a new era of innovation.”



The new Republican members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee are:

Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.) Rep. Renee Ellmers (R-N.C.) Rep. Ralph Hall (R-Texas) Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.)