FCC Chairman Appoints New Chief Economist

WASHINGTON— Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler announced the appointment of Katja Seim as chief economist for the FCC, effective July 1, 2016. Dr. Seim currently serves as an associate professor of business economics and public policy at the Wharton School in Philadelphia.



“Given the vital importance of economics to the Commission’s work, it is essential that we have exceptionally-qualified individuals like Professor Katja Seim involved,” said Chairman Wheeler. “In today’s world, it is vital that public policy and business economics are understood as inter-related fields. I look forward to having Professor Seim playing the important role of FCC chief economist.”



The FCC chief economist advises the chairman on economic issues and is part of the agency’s Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis.



Dr. Seim received her doctorate in economics from Yale University and her undergraduate degree in economics and mathematics from Franklin & Marshall College. At Wharton, Dr. Seim teaches managerial economics in the MBA program and an undergraduate elective in public policy design and regulation.



Before joining Wharton, she was on the faculty at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Dr. Seim will take on the chief economist role from Dr. Jonathan Levy who has filled the role over recent months and will now return to his deputy chief economist position in the agency. Chairman Wheeler noted, “I thank Jonathan for his continued leadership and valued counsel on a wide variety of policy issues.”