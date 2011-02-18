WFTX-TV enhances digital news production workflow with Precis

The Journal Broadcast Group has selected the Bitcentral Precis news production workflow system for the newsroom of its Fox affiliate, WFTX-TV, serving the Ft. Myers/Naples, FL, market.

Journal Broadcast Group serves its audiences with local, first-to-air content simultaneously on its news broadcasts and proprietary websites. This latest upgrade to Bitcentral Precis will complete a multiyear effort by the broadcast group to standardize with the Precis workflow at its news-producing stations.

Other Journal Broadcast Group stations already upgraded include KTNV-TV in Las Vegas; WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee; KMTV in Omaha, NE; KIVI-TV in Boise, ID; KMIR-TV in Palm Springs, CA; and KGUN-TV in Tucson, AZ.

At WFTX, the Precis workflow is now paired with Oasis, Bitcentral’s content management and archiving solution. Together, Precis and Oasis create a newsroom workflow with browser-based access to both raw and archival footage for building more compelling story packages.

“To keep up with our viewers’ expectations in news choices, we needed a solution with up-to-the minute tools that let us quickly create breaking news content for television and website delivery. This is a fast-evolving landscape, and it had to work with software and equipment already in use,” said Ron Adair, WFTX director of television engineering. “Bitcentral’s Precis has consistently outperformed our expectations, making it the ideal workflow solution for all of our newsrooms.”