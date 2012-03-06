Visual Unity - vuMediaTM

Visual Unity is a leading Broadcast and Multiscreen Systems Integrator, combining IP video expertise with a deep understanding of traditional linear operations to help companies effectively deliver a truly converged, multiscreen TV experience.



For more than 20 years, the team has successfully designed and delivered turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen platforms for clients worldwide. From OBs to VoD, studios to streaming, media management to mobile apps, Visual Unity provides scalable yet powerful solutions that enable broadcasters to adapt and expand workflows to deliver the infinite possibilities of the connected world.



At NAB 2012, Visual Unity will be showcasing vuMediaTM, the award-winning integrated content & delivery platform, providing complete control over how brands and content are managed and monetized; taking viewer engagement to a whole new level.



• Superior viewing on any screen or device.

• Video on Demand services.

• Mobile apps & social interaction.

• Secure distribution - via the cloud or CDN.



Website:www.visualunity.com



