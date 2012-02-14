VidOvation Goes Wireless With Meridian, In-Net GoalCam Systems



The VidOvation Meridian is a wireless microwave broadcast system. Using license-exempt channels, Meridian offers secure encrypted transmissions for zero delay, RF camera links. Meridian transmitters are available with either Anton Bauer or V-lok battery mounts, or without battery plates for mounting to a DV, Red or film camera.



The In-Net GoalCam wireless video transport system utilizes 60 GHz wireless HD-SDI RF technology. VidOvation has integrated the RF transmitter and camera into custom, ruggedized and water-resistant enclosures with shock-resistant and shatterproof domes.



The VidOvation Minicaster is a portable, self-contained, standalone system for live HD and SD video webcasting. It features Adobe Flash H.264 and Windows Media encoding and can produce streams at bit rates from 100 kbps to 15 Mbps.



Booth: SU11012



