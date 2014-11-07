Video Clarity RTM, ClearView Include Dolby Digital Audio Decoding

CAMPBELL, CALIF.—Video Clarity announced that its RTM real-time audio and video monitoring solution and ClearView line of video quality analyzers now provide built-in decoding of Dolby Digital audio in SDI or IP video streams and files. With this new capability, both the RTM and ClearView systems offer a method for media enterprises to run critical test parameters on all channels and devices carrying Dolby Digital audio.



Many facilities for cable, IPTV, and satellite program distribution carry Dolby Digital audio in programs from the origination point through digital processing and distribution. As part of the encoded video/audio package, these signals need to be decoded from the file or the network in order to be tested for quality, loudness, and lip sync. Previously, in order to test SDI or IP video streams, RTM and ClearView systems required an additional external decoding device to provide PCM (uncompressed), MPEG, or AAC audio in the stream.



“Audio testing has become a critical component in the program distribution chain. By providing a built-in Dolby Digital decoding feature in ClearView and RTM, we’re able to offer our customers an even more complete and robust set of test functions,” said Blake Homan, president and founder of Video Clarity. “This is a needed capability in practically any quality testing environment, whether it's for a TV operator or a broadcast processor manufacturer.”