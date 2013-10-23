TVU Offers Rental Package for Sochi Olympics

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—TVU Networks is offering special rental packages for broadcasters looking to covering the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, Feb. 6-23, 2014. With this rental package, broadcasters will be able to deliver live video from more locations as they cover the games.



By utilizing the TVUPack Global Rental Program, broadcasters can reserve a complete solution, including cellular data cards for one reasonable price, and have the TVUPack transmitter delivered directly to their production teams in Russia. As part of the package, the company will provide dedicated WiFi bandwidth from specific locations at the games, and TVU will also offer installation of dedicated WiFi bandwidth from other customer-designated locations in Sochi for an additional cost. TVU technical support personnel will be on location to ensure that each transmission is successful.



The TVUPack family of IP transmission solutions gives broadcasters satellite and microwave TV truck functionality in a lightweight, portable and untethered form. TVUPack is the original one button operation backpack, is simple to use and provides broadcasters with low-latency, HD-quality signal that enables them to broadcast live at any time and from any location.