TVU Networks to Showcase Cellular Uplink Transmitters at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, TVU Networks will showcase the TVU MLink series of rack-mountable cellular uplink transmitters designed to deliver high-quality professional live video transmissions from OB vehicles and remote fixed locations.



TVU’s MLink automatically aggregates multiple cellular, microwave and satellite connections simultaneously to ensure the necessary bandwidth to broadcast live real-time video (with low latency) in challenging environments. Like TVU’s award-winning TVUPack, MLink combines a powerful VBR encoding engine with proprietary Inverse StatMux transmission technology.



The MLink TE4200 transmitter transmits live video over two Ethernet connections, WiFi and up to eight cellular modem cards simultaneously. It also includes multiple external antennas in removable or fixed roof mounted configurations for optimal resiliency. The MLink TE4100 features a single Ethernet port and VBR encoding, making it ideal for fixed installations.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



TVU Networks will be in booth SU3116.