TV Technology July 11, 2012 Index
NEWS
EAS-CAP Rules Now in Place, by Mark Smith
Remembering Telstar, by James O’Neal
'Complete Chaos' Predicted if TV Repack is Done Right After Auctions, by Deborah D. McAdams
ESPN Takes Indy 500 In-Car Coverage to the Next Level, by James Careless
IP-ENG’s Success Relies on Signal Strength, by Craig Johnston
OTT Video Demands New Test Techniques, by Bob Kovacs
TWEET BEAT
TV And Radio Legends Celebrate Opening Of New Broadcast Museum (CBS Chicago)
U.S. Investigates Cable Companies for Limits on Online Video (Wall St. Journal)
FCC Sunsets Analog Must-Carry
Dish Chief: TV Needs to Change (Wall St. Journal)
DirecTV, Turner, ESPN make shortlist of finalists for IBC’s Innovation Awards
New ATEME EAVC4 Codec Enhances MPEG-4
Apple iTV May Turn DirecTV Into The Next Palm (Forbes)
Alec Shapiro Named New President of Sony Professional Solutions Group
Former HP Exec to Lead CableLabs
Netflix surpasses Apple in US online movies (Broadband TV News)
INSIGHT
FROM THE EDITOR IN CHIEF:Trending Up, by Tom Butts
MCADAMS ON:Repacking, Catch 22, by Deborah D. McAdams
TECHNOLOGY CORNER:Solving the ‘Silicon Crisis’ With Quantum Computing, by Randy Hoffner
COUNT ON IT:Metadata is Paramount to Content Files, by Al Kovalick
RF TECHNOLOGY:Software-Defined Radios Help Explore Spectrum, by Doug Lung
STORAGE TECHNOLOGY:Storage System Limitations Impact Workflows and Growth, by Karl Paulsen
INSIDE AUDIO:The CALM Act and How to Use Your Audio Meters, by Dave Moulton
LIGHTING TECHNOLOGY:Calculations to Justify a Lighting Retrofit, by Bill Klages
EQUIPMENT REVIEWS
Harris Selenio Media Convergence Platform, by Joey Gill
RED Scarlet X 4K Camera, by Carl Mrozek
EYE ON FURNITURE:Furniture Designers Take Modular Approach, by James Careless
