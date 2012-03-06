TRANSVIDEO - 8” HD wireless monitor

TRANSVIDEO new 8” HD wireless monitor integrates a Titan HD/SD receiver into an 8” Evolution Superbright HD/SD monitor with built-in battery back. Outfitted with the 2 carbon handles, the Director can handhold his monitor and enjoy complete freedom of movement while looking at a very stable uncompressed HD image with no delay. Transvideo SuperBright wireless monitors are designed for full sun use and provide total flexibility on stage and on location. Transvideo HD wireless monitors will soon be available with Dual Receiving option for 3D stereoscopic wireless monitoring. Transvideo monitors are at work on the set of all major 2D & 3D releases including “The Invention of Hugo Cabret”, “Pina”, “Pirates of the Caribbean 4” and more. Recipient of 4 Awards, Transvideo offers professional LCD monitors & video Accessories for Film, Digital Cinema & Video productions.



Website:www.transvideointl.com



