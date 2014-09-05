Transporting Media at IBC

At IBC2014, Artel Video Systems will demonstrate its comprehensive solution for transporting broadcast-quality media across IP networks, direct fibre, and optical backbones using the DigiLink media transport platform.

Technology Demonstrations will include JPEG2000 Compression. With its low latency, cost-effectiveness, and unmatched compression quality, JPEG2000 is rapidly becoming the industry standard compression format for transporting HD-SDI over bandwidth-limited network infrastructures, says Artel. In addition, new interoperability standards for formatting JPEG2000 streams over IP increases the flexibility of JPEG2000 for media transport.

A Broadcast Video-Over-IP demo is also planned. With the advent of reliable IP networks and the development of industry transport standards such as SMPTE 2022, broadcast quality video-over-IP is now a reality. At IBC2014, Artel will showcase its complete set of cost-effective, reliable solutions for transporting HD-SDI, SD-SDI, and DVB-ASI over IP networks.

Artel will also demonstrate DigiLink's integrated signal routing capabilities. The ability to route video and Ethernet signals simply, reliably, and in real time within a media transport chassis eliminates the need for external video routers and Ethernet switches. DigiLink's design routes and switches media in its native format eliminating unnecessary costs and complexities, while increasing reliability and quality of service.

Stand 2.A20