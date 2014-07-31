Telefónica Vivo and Ericsson Do Brazilian 4KTV Trials

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN and SAO PAULO, BRAZIL— Telefónica Vivo has chosen Ericsson’s AVP 4000 encoders and has begun trials to demonstrate the 4KTV in Brazil.



By addressing all applications, codecs, resolutions and profiles, Ericsson said its AVP single platform eases integration, expansion, training, repair and upgrades. It covers standard definition to HD 1080p50/60, 3DTV and UHDTV, and all codecs including MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and JPEG 2000. Ericsson’s AVP 4000 compression platform is Ericsson’s first ever in-house developed programmable video processing chip. The deal with Telefónica Vivo represents the first deployment of the chip in the Latin American market.



Ericsson predicts that by 2020, there will be 50 billion connected devices, 15 billion of which will be video-enabled. (Nothing further was said regarding 4K trials.)