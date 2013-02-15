Tedial to Debut Cloud-based Workflow Solutions at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Tedial will debut new features for its Tarsys cloud-based, media asset and workflow management environment. It includes a new unified, Web-based user interface, easier access to selected media for processes like editing or transcoding, and support for multiple languages and character sets for international operations.



Tedial also expanded the scope of its Ficus Business Process Management solution, including the ability to access workflows across multiple sites. This enables broadcasters to re-allocate tasks based on local technical or human resources or to take advantage of available expertise across the enterprise and third-party facilities. Tedial will also demonstrate its Media Amigo Content Exchange, a private cloud allowing free exchange of programs for transmission.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Tedial will be at booth N5833.



