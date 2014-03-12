(Sponsored Content) Isilon Storage
Isilon, a division of EMC, is the global leader in scale-out storage. We deliver powerful yet simple solutions for broadcasters that want to manage their content, not their storage. Isilon’s products are simple to install, manage and scale, at any size. And, unlike traditional enterprise storage, Isilon stays simple no matter how much storage is added, how much performance is required or how business needs change in the future.
Website:www.emc.com
