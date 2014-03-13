(Sponsored Content) DekTec'se DTA-2180

At NAB 2014 DekTec will introduce the DTA-2180 low profile PCIe H.264 encoder.



The DTA-2180 is a low delay H.264 hardware encoder based on the Magnum chipset. It supports MPEG-2 and H.264 and up to 16 channels of audio. Audio can be encoded as AC-3, AAC or MPEG-1 Layer 2.



The DTA-2180 offers a 10 bit 4:2:2 option for contribution encoding.





The DTA-2180 has a 3G –SDI and HDMI input and an ASI output. The compressed stream output is also available on the PCIe for real time streaming, processing and recording.

Website: www.dektec.com