(Sponsored Content) Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live

The Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live camera-mounted transmitter enables broadcasters to transmit video over cellular, microwave, Wi-Fi and satellite, offering an alternative to satellite and microwave links.

The transmitter is a combination of Nucomm’s coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology and Dejero’s adaptive bitrate cellular bonding technologies and portal management system. It is manufactured by IMT and is integrated with the Dejero LIVE+ platform. The system is packaged with a five-inch, high-resolution touch-LCD monitor designed to mount directly onto small-format HD cameras. Using a single camera equipped with Connect Live, a news crew can begin transmitting live video in less than a minute.



Website: http://www.imt-broadcast.com/connect-live?cat=Products