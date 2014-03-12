(Sponsored Content) Broadcast Microwave Services, Inc. Professional Wireless Video Solutions

Broadcast Microwave Services, Inc., a Cohu company is located in Poway California with operations outside of Frankfurt, Germany. BMS is a recognized leader in professional wireless video solutions with over 30 years' experience providing a range of flexible and robust systems for the broadcast industry. BMS' COFDM technology provides reliable real-time high quality wireless performance in even the most challenging environments. BMS professional camera transmitters and full featured receive systems set the industry standard in performance and quality.



Website:www.bms-inc.com