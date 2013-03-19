SGT and Active Circle enter OEM agreement

SGT and Active Circle have finalized an OEM agreement that enables SGT to complete its workflow by adding Active Circle archive management as a new module in its VEDA suite of broadcast applications.

Today customers expect complete and integrated systems that meet all business needs, from ingest and content management to publishing and playout, including handling the archive operations. Responding to these developing needs, SGT is complementing its systems with VEDA Archive to store, archive and manage large volumes of digital content. VEDA Archive combines the performance of VEDA media management tools and the efficiency of the Active Circle technology, and ensures the long-term preservation of digital content while maximizing reuse.