Satellite Update for August 15, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01034, “Actions Taken”



The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, the application from Intelsat License LLC to modify Intelsat's authorization for Intelsat 706 to specify operations in inclined orbit at 157.0 degrees east longitude (EL) instead of its currently authorized location at 72.0 degrees EL. Intelsat is allowed to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from Intelsat 706 at 157.0 degrees EL using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry tracking and command (TT&C) is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.