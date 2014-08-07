Rohde & Schwarz DVS 4K Tradition Continues at IBC2014

Rohde & Schwarz DVS has been offering systems for 4K processing in cinema post production since 2005. The R&S CLIPSTER mastering station processes 4K data in realtime. It supports mezzanine formats such as AS-02 and AS-11 and can generate the necessary interoperable master format (IMF) packages up to 4K. R&S CLIPSTER supports Dolby Atmos, allowing post production studios to create Dolby Atmos DCPs that can be easily integrated into existing workflows to increase efficiency.

The R&S SpycerBox Cell is used to store the massive volumes of data in 4K or even 8K production environments. Thanks to the web-based SAN Remo management software, the devices can easily be configured in clusters. The units feature 36 TB of storage and a maximum data throughput of 3 Gbps per unit in just one height unit.



