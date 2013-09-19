NTV Plus Selects Grass Valley for 2014 Winter Games

HILLSBORO, ORE. —Grass Valley will provide Russian satellite broadcaster NTV Plus with several of its live production solutions to deliver multichannel sports production for the 2014 Winter Games to be held in Sochi, Russia, Feb. 7-23, 2014.



NTV Plus selected Grass Valley solutions to serve as the hub for its integrated production post, and as its distribution system. Grass Valley will supply a K2 Summit production client with a K2 Storage Area Network, GV Stratus nonlinear media production tools with Edius editing capabilities and a K2 Dyno S Replay Controller. The collaboration was completed via Grass Valley’s Russian partner OKNO TV, alongside System Integrator PTS.



The system’s flexibility enables it to be reconfigurable after the games, and it can also integrate with NTV Plus’s existing Grass Valley solutions. The semi-portable platform will be installed in January 2014.



“We worked closely with Grass Valley last summer covering a number of London’s major sporting events,” said Oleg Kolesnikov, chief technology officer for NTV Plus.



The K2 media server and storage platform includes a media client that supports end-to-end SD/HD workflows in DVCPRO, MPEG-2, AVC-Intra, H.264/AVCHD and DNxHD formats. Teamed with the K2 Dyno S Replay Controller and integrated with GV Stratus, it is intended for live events. K2 Summit can be configured as part of a SAN solution comprised of multiple K2 Summit clients, K2 media servers and K2 Raid storage. GV Stratus is an easy-to-use and custom built suite, with a range of software-centric tools for a nonlinear production workflow, offering support for ingest, editing, content aggregation, logging, transfer and playout. It combines with Edius nonlinear video editing software to offer real-time editing functionality.