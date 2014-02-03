NBC Uses Sony Gear to Cover Winter Olympics

SOCHI, RUSSIA—Sony is providing a range of HD production technology to NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, during its production of the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, Feb. 6-23.

NBC Olympics is using more than 70 Sony HD studio and portable field cameras, a combination of the XDCAM, HDC, HSC and HXC-100 models. NBC will also use Sony’s F55 4K camera to capture footage at various event venues. NBC crews will use the Sony cameras to record athlete arrivals, interviews, press conferences and other assignments that require studio and portable recording and capture.

NBC will use Sony’s MVS production switcher technology — both the MVS-6530 and MVS-7000 versions — to handle feeds from each sports venue to the International Broadcast Center, and also to originate HD cable coverage on its various networks.

NBC will also use more than 500 Sony professional monitors, a combination of its professional LCD video production and public displays and hundreds of the Trimaster EL OLED monitors (BVM and PVM series) for critical evaluation. Sony professional audio products, including the ECM Series lavalier and electret condenser microphones will also be deployed.

Sony’s Professional Services Group is deploying an extensive network of resources to provide 24/7 support for all broadcasting equipment and operations for NBC Olympics’ Sochi Games coverage. Sony’s Systems Solutions team integrated NBC’s International Broadcast Center and its studios in Sochi.

This is the 8th consecutive Games that Sony has provided support for NBC.