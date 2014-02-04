NBC Olympics Uses Avid to Manage Content for 2014 Winter Games Coverage

BURLINGTON, MASS.–NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, is using Avid systems for content creation, media management, and storage to accelerate and streamline workflows and operational efficiency during the networks’ coverage of the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, Feb.6-23. This marks the seventh consecutive NBC Olympics/Avid partnership.

NBC Olympics will use Avid’s Interplay Media Asset Management system to streamline team collaboration across multiple production locations worldwide. In addition to Interplay MAM, the NBC Olympics International Broadcast Center (IBC) in Sochi will also be outfitted with Avid Media Composer and Symphony editing systems connected to an Avid ISIS 7000 with 384TB of shared storage system. The Olympic venues are each equipped with a 64TB ISIS 5000, AirSpeed 5000, and Interplay Production systems with connectivity back to the IBC.

“We are pleased to be working once again with Avid, and we are confident that working with Avid Interplay MAM will help us get more of the Games to more people, places and devices than ever before,” said Darryl Jefferson, vice president, digital workflow for NBC Olympics.