NAB 2015 Satellite & Remote Preview

LAS VEGAS—Delivery is “à la carte” these days, as options expand for content contribution. But satellite is as popular as ever, increasingly using IP inputs over audio/video (although SDI is still a major player). Bonded cellular systems continue to gain traction, along with cellular. Social media has become the new norm in many fields, and you’ll find contribution tools for that here as well. In short, the contribution “backpack” continues to shrink, and this year’s show will be very busy.

SATELLITE

Blonder Tongue STEP Scalable Transcoder- Encoder Platform ACCELERATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES (AMT) will exhibit new industry technologies for Ka-/Ku- band transmission, cellular aggregation and microwave transmission.

APPEAR TV will light up the sky with their DVB/S2X satellite demodulators/modulators, a one-slot demodulator module with four transponders, with doubling capacity to 24 per 1RU, along with ISDB-T demodulators and modulator for cable, supporting four carriers per module for terrestrial modulation.

Dawnco LNB

ARTEL VIDEO SYSTEMS will demo its L-Band to ASI tuner demodulator, which supports dual downlink tuning, demodulation and ASI transport turnaround, and realtime ETSI 103129 Carrier ID support.

BLONDER TONGUE will unleash the STEP Scalable Transcoder-Encoder Platform, capable of performing high-quality HD/SD MPEG-2 or H.264 encoding/transcoding. Also new are the FlexCoder, which combines edgeQAM, off-air transcoding, and IP grooming technology, as well as the HDE-4S-PRO MPEG-2 HD encoder with low latency.

DATAPATH will have for review their Cyber Security Services, tailored specifically for satellite communications.

DAWNCO will bring their best C- and Ku-Band LNBs. Features include 1dB gain compression, boosted EbNo readings on DVB-S2 and MPEG4 satellite receivers, and a 250ma power draw. Also there, the high-gain 5.0 meter satellite antenna, low-loss DAWNflex satellite signal cable, and HEATsat electric antenna heating system.

ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES will show the OneBeam ISDB-Tb solution, which solves the problem of not being able to use the same satellite capacity to deliver services for both DTH and DTT networks. OneBeam provides a single feed with no modification of the A/V stream and therefore very significant OPEX savings.

Evertz 7881 IRD decoderEVERTZ will demonstrate its next-generation 7881IRD SERIES professional Integrated Receiver Decoder platform. Features include universal inputs, up to four HD-SDI decoded outputs, and modular form factor.

PEAK COMMUNICATIONS will land with their modular, multichannel, expandable, RF Line Amplifier system, which features hot-swap modular design, 10-channels in 2RU, and fixed or variable amplification of RF/IF based signals.

Teamcast VYPERTEAMCAST will highlight VYPER, the company’s DVB-S/S2/S2X high-end satellite modulator, featuring low Roll-Off values down to five percent. Also circling their booth, Jupiter, their OEM satellite demodulator board for professional applications. Jupiter features dual on-board demodulation, and a full set of DVB-S/S2 features.

Thomson Video Networks ViBE EM4000 Premium HD/SD encoderTHOMSON VIDEO NETWORKS will fire up the ViBE EM4000 Premium HD/SD encoder, offering a density of eight HD MPEG-4 AVC channels in a 1RU chassis, for a wide range of broadcast operations including satellite, terrestrial, cable, and IPTV.

TRUCKS AND MICROWAVE

ACCELERATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES will introduce the new V.I.P Ultra+ power system and mast top aiming system.

BSI will turn on the Real Freedom System, which offers a next-generation, integrated wireless camera link. BSI designed the kit for demanding applications and operating environments, and for by a novice.

Cobham NanoVue HDCOBHAM plans to feature the NanoVue HD receiver at the show, along with the Solo 8 mini transmitter. The NanoVue provides a handheld tool for viewing and sharing HD video, and the Solo 8 mini transmitter supports dual HD-SDI inputs and offers a 30 percent improvement in picture quality and low power consumption.

FRONTLINE COMMUNICATIONS will unveil three new vehicle platform configurations utilizing various power systems, a new DSNG satellite transmission package, and a new ENG mast system designed for large market inter-city operations.

Nucomm DR3 Diversity ReceiverINTEGRATED MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGIES will fire up the multistandard Nucomm VTx ENG Truck Transmitter, along with the Nucomm DR3 Diversity Receiver, third generation. Also there, Nucomm Mini Viewer, a handheld COFDM receiver/monitor, and from RF Central, the Triple Play Receiver, a 1RU ENG dual-diversity COFDM truck receiver and live-action PoV transmitter with camera.

MOSELEY ASSOCIATES will showcase its DTV Link-A STL:/TSL, which delivers economical, single or multiple DVB-ASI streams.

Newtek TalkShow VS-100NEWTEK will have you talking about TalkShow VS-100, built upon Skype TX software from Microsoft. TalkShow VS-100 is for initiating, receiving, monitoring, and managing video calls, with additional live production tools, including audio/video processing, tally, and IFB.

RIEDEL COMMUNICATIONS will dial in the STX-200 Professional Broadcast- Grade Interface, which brings any Skype user worldwide into the professional broadcast environment.

TROLL SYSTEMS will show the TrollScan Antenna System, which incorporates a four-foot cosecant squared reflector, digital ENG receive sites, and MIMO applications. Also there, the DMR Digital Microwave Receiver, which combines a DVB-T diversity receiver with a remote site antenna controller, and TouchStar Master Control Solutions for Windows or Linux.

AVIWEST DMNG PRO 180-RA uplink systemBONDED CELLULAR

AVIWEST will show the DMNG PRO180- RA bonded 3G/4G, Wi-Fi, Ethernet and satellite video uplink system for ENG; DMNG RACK180, a 1RU hybrid contribution encoder; DMNG APP, a mobile app that allows Android or iOS smartphone users to transmit video; DMNG Manager video hybrid contribution platform; and the DMNG Studio receiver application.

Comrex LiveShotCOMREX will fieature LiveShot, which delivers live, bidirectional, HD video and audio over a range of IP networks, for remote broadcasts. Features include full-duplex cue channel and portable lightweight design.

DEJERO will demo Dejero LIVE+ Control, for cloud-based management, monitoring, and reporting and LIVE+ GoBox, a portable transmitter for newsgathering, using bonded cellular, Wi-Fi, or portable satellite connections. Also for review, LIVE+ Cloud Server for in-the-cloud management; LIVE+ NewsBook software for Mac; and the LIVE+ Mobile App, enabling live mobile broadcasts, up to 1080p, from smartphones or tablets.

Dejero LIVE+ GoBoxDVEO DIVISION OF COMPUTER MODULES will have on parade the Cloud- Port HD-SDI, a mobile backpack HD encoder for ENG and streaming live events. The CloudPort HD-SDI streams HD-SDI, SDI, or HDMI video via live wireless video and data transmission, using up to eight bonded 3G and 4G mobile networks.

LIVESTREAM will launch the Broadcaster mini, a new product that’s designed to turn any HDMI camera into a wireless live streaming device, at up to 1080p over 5Ghz WiFi. Features include internal rechargeable Li-ion battery for over two hours use, and setup/control via the free Livestream app for iOS or Android.

LiveU LU200LIVEU will showcase the one-pound LU200, which is available in a pouch or camera- mount configuration. The LU200 utilizes two built-in modems and integrated antennas in a bonded solution, or it can serve as a standalone video encoder with satellite integration. The company will also show the results of its strategic collaboration with Panasonic to provide an end-to-end solution enabling P2HD series camera recorders to connect directly to the LiveU Central system and its cloud-based services for live transmission.

SILVUS TECHNOLOGIES will show the StreamCaster HD, a compact, camera-mount mesh radio featuring extremely low latency HD H.264 encoding. They will also demonstrate MN-MIMO wireless transmission technology, and introduce the StreamCaster I/O Module, which attaches to the StreamCaster 3822 Radio, allowing SD video encoding/decoding, WiFi connectivity, Push-to-Talk (PTT) audio, Bluetooth and GPS connectivity.

TVU Networks TVUPackTVU NETWORKS will fire up TVUPack, featuring multiple cellular, WiFi, microwave and satellite connections, a powerful H.264 encoder, and Inverse StatMux Plus. Also, TVU Grid, for IP-based video switching, TVU MLink, a rac-mounted cellular ENG solution, and TVU Anywhere, which enables iOS, Windows and Android mobile devices to transmit live video to a TVU receiver.

VIDOVATION will highlight the VidOlink Reacher Wireless HDMI HD SDI Link, with up to 300 meters with zero latency; the Ranger long range COFDM wireless HD SDI link; Stagebox camera-back IP SDI; DMNG Pro 110 live video link via bonded cellular; and Zixi, for broadcast HD video transmission over IP.

VITEC will show the MGW Sprint Portable MPEG-4 H.264 HD encoder, with under 10 milliseconds for encoding and decoding of up to HD 1080p60 video and audio.