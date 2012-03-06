Myers Information Systems - ProTrack

Myers Information Systems, Inc. founded in 1982, is a leading developer of broadcast management software for television, radio and other digital media platforms. The Company‘s flagship ProTrack TV and Radio suites are comprehensive, scalable and affordable broadcast management solutions that interconnect Traffic, Scheduling, Sales, Engineering and IT departments. Serving as the centralized unifying elements within a broadcast operation, ProTrack integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure to optimize workflow and preserve existing investments. Whether a single channel or multi-channel broadcaster, ProTrack helps close the loop between systems and departments to streamline operations and get workflow rolling!



Website:www.myersinfosys.com



