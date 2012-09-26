Matrox announces new HDMI version of DS1 Thunderbolt docking station

Matrox introduced the Matrox DS1 series of Thunderbolt docking stations that brings all the productivity benefits of a desktop computer to MacBook Pro and MacBook Air users. From a single Thunderbolt connection, users can add multiple peripherals including either a large DVI or an HDMI display, a full-size keyboard, and a mouse. A gigabit Ethernet port provides connectivity to a wired corporate network, enabling data transfers 18 times faster than Wi-Fi. One SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port, conveniently located on the front of the unit, plus two USB 2.0 ports, a microphone input, and a speaker/headphone output are also provided. With its solid aluminum construction and space-saving design, Matrox DS1 is ideal for office, dorm or home use.

Priced at $249 US (€219, £169) not including local taxes and delivery, Matrox DS1/DVI and Matrox DS1/HDMI will be available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers in December 2012.