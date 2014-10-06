MAM Enables Global Expansion

LONDONMAM technology solutions specialist Tedial has announced a major sale to re:fine, a London-based content processing and media management service provider. re:fine has installed Tedial’s Tarsys MAM at its central London headquarters to provide a new operating system for its core business enabling scope for global expansion and complex automated workflows.

re:fine works with some of the most significant global TV and film distributors, helping them to deliver thousands of hours of video content to digital platforms and broadcasters. The Tedial MAM will link re:fine’s workflows and business processes and will provide online access to content for its operations and account management team as well as its customers. The Tedial MAM is designed to integrate with re:fine’s current software and systems including: Telestream, Aspera, Civolution, Xytech, Pixit, Sony Petasite S200, Vidcheck, Swift, Apple FCP and Avid.

“We selected Tedial after an extensive 18-month due diligence process that saw the system tested against our brief as well as alternative systems,” explains Symon Roue, CEO, re:fine. He adds, “Tedial was selected due to its comprehensive solutions, impressive case studies and the flexibility and ‘can do’ mentality of the management team.”