Lopez Appointed Miranda President

MONTREAL—Miranda Technologies has appointed Marco Lopez as its new president, responsible for all of the company’s operations worldwide. Lopez, formerly the company’s senior vice president for Infrastructure, Routers and Monitoring, succeeds Strath Goodship, who becomes Miranda’s CEO. Lopez will report directly to Goodship. Scott Murray will assume Marco’s role as senior vice president for Infrastructure, Routers and Monitoring. Miranda was acquired by Belden Corp. last summer.

Marco Lopez

“Marco is an outstanding leader who has helped Miranda achieve tremendous success, especially while leading our team through several product acquisition integrations,” Goodship said. “His advancement to president comes during very exciting times for us as we finalize the integration into Belden and move forward with our strategic growth plans. Our customers, partners and employees will benefit from Marco’s vision and his demonstrated ability to adeptly leverage Miranda’s abundant resources to provide customers solutions in our rapidly evolving industry.”



Lopez joined Miranda as vice president of product development in 2005 after 13 years at Matrox. As part of his new responsibilities, Lopez is creating a strategic marketing group that will work to align Miranda’s product roadmaps to the target applications of playout, production and delivery to the home and will help communicate the value of those solutions to the company’s partners and customers. Boromy Ung, most recently the head of Miranda’s playout segment marketing, will assume leadership of the group effective Dec. 1, 2012.



Michel Proulx, Miranda’s chief technology officer will step down effective at the end of the year. “I’ll continue to be a keen Miranda supporter, knowing that the company is well positioned for enduring success as the broadcast space develops toward an exciting future,” he said.