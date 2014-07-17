LiveU will show ProGrade Bonding & More

LiveU will be showcasing its latest technology and product offerings at IBC. The company’s Professional Grade LU500, weighing only 1 kg (2.2 lbs) and available in backpack and camera-mount configurations, is based on LiveU’s fourth-generation patented bonding algorithms and powered by LiveU’s new multi-processor video encoding engine.

Also on stand will be the LiveU DataBridge, a mobile hotspot that offers resilient mobile broadband connectivity for any device in any location by bonding together multiple cellular and other data connections, and LiveU Central, a browser-based management system for easy control and geo-tracking of all LiveU systems, feeds, and apps from anywhere. LiveU Central enables a live preview of all incoming feeds that can be dragged and dropped to any physical server output anywhere around the world or encoded for web streaming.

Also on show will be LiveU’s mobile application for smartphones and tablets, the LU-Smart with its handheld Smart Grip; LiveU’s Xtender external antenna solution for extra-resilient signal in extreme scenarios; and hybrid solutions with microwave and satellite technologies.

Stand No. 3.B62