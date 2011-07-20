July 20, 2011 TV Technology Online Index
NEWS
LightSquared Fights Interference Claims, by Bob Kovacs
Has Apple Abandoned the Pro Market?
Local Broadcasters Ask Senate Leaders to Limit Channel Repacking
Ikegami Electronics U.S.A. Appoints New President
2012 NAB Show Call for Speakers
CFL Tests Mobile Broadcast Crews, by James Careless
Energy, Variety Drive Lighting Technology, Geoff Poister
Gaining Perspective on Today’s Multiviewers, by Claudia Kienzle
INSIGHT
EDITORIAL:From the Editor in Chief: The End of a Tradition, by Tom Butts
EDITORIAL:McAdams On: I’ll Buy That , by Deborah D. McAdams
DIGITAL TV:Can Terrestrial Broadcasting and GPS Co-exist in Adjoining Spectrum?, by Charles W. Rhodes
AUDIO BY DESIGN:Low-Frequency Sound and Room Acoustics, by Mary Gruszka
MEDIA SERVER TECHNOLOGY:Preparing for Data Migration, Part II, by Karl Paulsen
EQUIPMENT REVIEWS
User Reports—Routing and Master Control Switchers
MNN Eases Into Digital With Snell Router, by Tyrone Stith
Evertz Switches 32 Channels at MTV, by Mike McMackin
National Press Club Readies for HD With Ross, by David Schrader
Chelsea Enters High-Definition World With PESA, by Steve Bickman
Harris Platinum Boosts TNDV, by Nic Dugger
WMTJ Migrates to Digital With Grass Valley, by Ariel Diaz Osorio
