Integrated Microwave Technologies to Demo Nucomm Live Connect at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Integrated Microwave Technologies will demonstrate a working model of its Nucomm Connect Live COFDM and Multi-4G/LTE Live-Video HD Transmitter, which combines COFDM wireless camera, bonded 3G/4G links and video over IP technology, making it ideally suited to live HD breaking news reporting from remote locations.



For day-to-day news coverage, users can employ the bonded 3G/4G links to transport live HD video back to the station. Depending on the operator’s specific needs in the field, latency versus video quality can be quickly tuned between interview, balanced and high-quality preset modes via the intuitive-touch LCD display. In COFDM mode, the unit covers the entire BAS 2GHz band. Additionally, the unit is available for the 5.8-GHz non-licensed band. Connect Live is outfitted with a RJ45 Ethernet connector which helps stream video over VSAT terminals.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) will be at booths C6029 and OE839.