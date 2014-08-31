Imagine Unveils Integrated “Playout in the Cloud” Solution at IBC2014

Imagine Communications will use IBC to introduce VersioCloud, which it says is the industry’s first IP-enabled, integrated cloud playout platform. VersioCloud allows media companies to manage video operations and channel playout from the cloud, enabling them to accelerate new channel launches and extend their brands and content with more freedom, visibility, and control than ever before.

“Today’s video consumer has an increasing array of alternatives from linear TV and Over-the-Top sources, pressuring media companies to take aggressive action to maintain market share and keep viewers engaged with their content,” said Charlie Vogt, CEO of Imagine Communications. “VersioCloud’s disruptive new technology is the ultimate competitive advantage because it simplifies the creation and management of channels, advancing the monetization of content into new demographic or geographic markets. While other offerings are burdened by hardware CODECs or GPUs, VersioCloud is the industry’s only solution that is 100% software running on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) IT platforms.”

With VersioCloud, all of the traditional integrated channel playout functions are now cloud-enabled, including branding, graphics, automation, and server capabilities. Also available as part of the cloud playout solution, Imagine Communications’ newly announced Magellan SDN Orchestrator software control system and Selenio processing and compression solutions allow the transparent management of hybrid SDI, ASI, and IP content, providing a seamless on-ramp and off-ramp between IP and legacy baseband transport to advance the transition to IP.

“Versio is an established leader in software-centric integrated channel playout, and VersioCloud represents the collective future of broadcasting because it unshackles media companies from the bonds of hardware-centric networks,” said Tim Mendoza, VP of Product Development for Imagine Communications. “This industry-first solution is evidence of our significant focus on best-in-class innovations using the latest IP-enabled, cloud and software-defined frameworks to drive the industry into a new era of unprecedented flexibility, scalability and control.”

