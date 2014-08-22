IBC: Thomson Broadcast Builds Options into New Low-Power Transmitter Range

Thomson Broadcast has announced the launch of a new low-power ultra-compact transmitter range. Available from 20W to 150W RMS, and designed to adapt to any field situation, the low-power range provides dualcast DVB-T/DVB-T2 coverage extension and benefits from multiple options such as a

built-in 1+1 configuration.

The low-power series is based on the same design and concepts featured in the company’s new line of environmentally-efficient transmitters and benefits from the features and performance gains seen in recent major digital deployments by Thomson Broadcast.

The compactness of the low-power range — 1RU up to 80W and 2RU up to 150W — allows broadcasters to achieve valuable savings on infrastructure rental costs. The transmitters are suitable for any MFN or SFN network, and all configurations are available with multiple options including a DVB-S/DVB-S2 receiver, and built-in 1+1 capability, to provide redundancy within the compact form-factor, and without requiring additional modules.

Available for rapid deployment in indoor or outdoor locations, the low-power range is easy to install for a quick plug-and-play solution. The transmitters guarantee consistency of performance through advanced real-time Digital Adaptive Pre-correction to address linear and non-linear distortions. Maintenance procedures are optimized thanks to a filter-less air cooling system — an important benefit especially in unmanned locations. For easy remote operation management, an SNMP agent and webserver is embedded in the transmitter.

The transmitters deliver flexibility with complete agility over the UHF band, and instant frequency changes with a simple command. The dualcast DVB-T/DVB-T2 feature makes it easy for broadcasters to migrate to DVB-T2 for new digital revenues from HD or 3D. And with the support of up to eight Physical Layer Pipes (PLPs), even greater flexibility of services is achieved, with economical use of spectrum.

Stand 8.C35