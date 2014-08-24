IBC: New Camcorder from Sony

The PXW-X500 succeeds the PMW-500 shoulder-mount camcorder and is designed to be a 1080P acquisition tool for a broad range of HD production applications such as TV drama, reality programmes, live productions, ENG and sports production. It offers a wide array of traditional and new recording formats, including SD formats such as MPEG IMX and DVCAM, HD formats such as MPEG-4 SStP and MPEG HD422, plus XAVC Intra 4:2:2 1080 59.94/50i and XAVC Long 4:2:2 1080 59.94/50p. In early 2015, the PXW-X500 will also support Apple ProRes and Avid DNxHD as options.

Three newly-developed 2/3-inch-type Power HAD FX CCDs produce high-quality pictures with high signal-to-noise ratios (60dB), while maintaining high sensitivity levels (F12 at 1080/50i and F11 at 1080/59.94i) that the widely-accepted range of XDCAM shoulder mount camcorders are known for. It also offers a “Slow & Quick Motion” function. Thanks to the XAVC codec, its highest frame rate can reach 1080/120p, which allows a five times slow motion effect at 23.98P.

With a built-in wireless module, the PXW-X500 can be operated from compatible WiFi devices such as tablets, via the supplied IFU-WLM3 USB wireless LAN module. In addition, proxy video files can be generated separately from the main hi-res file recordings and independently recorded to an SD card. In early 2015, the wireless module will be able to stream the proxy content over WiFi or LTE (Long Term Evolution) networks.

