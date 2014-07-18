IBC Announces IBC2014 Leaders’ Summit

IBC has announced that the IBC Leaders’ Summit will be held on Thursday, 11 September. The Leaders Summit is an exclusive, invitation-only event curated specifically for 150 of the most influential and visionary people at the top of the industry.

Now in its fourth year, the event will see industry leaders from all over the world fly to Amsterdam to take part in its sessions, which mirror and distil the agenda of the mainstream IBC Conference into a single day of high-powered, top-level discussions. The event will examine the pressing topic of Leading Innovation and Change. Four sessions — Taking the Pulse, Embracing Change, The Impact of New Players, and Preparing for the Future — will once again be hosted by leading writer and broadcaster Andrew Neil and underpinned with exclusive research from Deloitte.

The fundamental question the session will seek to answer is: how can big and successful electronic media and entertainment businesses maintain their competitive lead in a time of rapid innovation and accelerating change?

Discussion will be underpinned by independent and exclusive research from supporting research partner Deloitte which will empirically examine how revenues are changing in TV business models; the rise in TV sports and premium content rights; developments in TV and data analytics; the impact of piracy and the viability of the standalone OTT model; the converged living room; and the key trends in device evolution and the winners and losers that are likely to result from technological and business change.

The Summit will open with Andrew Neil interviewing David Abraham, CEO, Channel 4. Straight after delivering his keynote at the main IBC2014 Conference he will then tell this private audience his off the record thoughts on the challenges faced by public broadcasters.

Other speakers include Ove Anebygd, Vice President and Head of Solution Area Media, Ericsson’ Nicholas Bry, SVO, Orange Innovation; David Bush, Marketing Director, Sony Professional Solutions Europe; Darren Childs, CEO, UKTV; Ingrid Deltenre, Director General, EBU; Niclas Ericson, Director of TV, FIFA; Erik Huggers, Senior Vice President, Verizon Communications; Michelle Munson, CEO and Co-founder, Aspera Inc; Balan Nair, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Liberty Global; Jette Nygaard- Andersen, EVP and CEO Pay-TV, Nordics, Modern Times Group; and Just Spee, CEO, Endemol.

“We have created something unique and powerful with the IBC Leaders’ Summit,” comments IBC Content Editor Graham Lovelace. “At its heart are insights from some of the most influential speakers in the industry supported by our exclusive research from Deloitte. We combine these together into a vibrant event that takes place strictly behind closed doors, allowing delegates to speak their minds, address the issues, and highlight their concerns in an open and inspiring environment. It truly is a collaborative event with engagement at all levels and we have seen some remarkable discussions take place at it over the years.”

As a VIP guest of IBC, Leaders’ Summit delegates receive a range of exclusive benefits including: an airport ‘meet and greet’ service, complimentary accommodation at a 4-Star Hotel in the City of Amsterdam, an exclusive VIP networking drinks reception and a complimentary IBC Gold Pass to carry on their IBC experience at the full IBC2014 Conference and Exhibition after the summit.

Spaces at this event are limited. See here for details.

