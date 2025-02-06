IBC Extends Deadline for Technical Papers Until Feb. 14

LONDON—The IBC has extended the deadline for the 2025 Technical Papers Program to February 14. Entries can be submitted here .

At this initial stage, IBC reported that they are looking for a 300-word synopsis giving a clear and concise overview of the key topic of the proposed paper, evidencing what is unique and novel and explaining its background. Please find the original email below for further details.

IBC Technical Papers present unpublished technical discussions of original, novel research and/or innovation focused on real-world problems faced by the international broadcast and digital media industry.

The organizers said the Technical Papers Program “offers an excellent opportunity for forward-thinking technologists and companies to unveil their ideas and research to media industry leaders hungry for new technology concepts, their possible uses and practical applications.”

The program welcomes entries from all sectors across the media, entertainment and technology industry. Entries can come from any discipline, whether the entrant is a professional or a professor, a member of a research and development team, working alone or with a global brand, from across any part of the broadcast, communications, electronic media or entertainment fields.

More information is available here.