TVU Networks Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation at 2025 NAB Show

CUPERTINO, Calif.—TVU Networks, a pioneer in live video production and a leader in cloud-based media solutions, is marking its 20th anniversary at the 2025 NAB Show between April 5 to 9 in Las Vegas.

"TVU's innovation has always been fueled by the needs of our customers and partners," said Paul Shen, founder and CEO of TVU Networks. "For 20 years, we have been committed to being a true partner to the industry. This collaborative approach has driven our success and enabled us to shape the future of live production together."

Since its founding in 2005, TVU Networks has been dedicated to transforming the way live video content is produced and distributed. By harnessing the power of IP-based technology, mobile connectivity, and cloud services, TVU has empowered broadcasters, content creators, and media professionals to deliver high-quality live video from anywhere in the world—without the constraints of traditional infrastructure. Today, TVU's media platform offers hundreds of microservices, enabling millions of producers to go live from anywhere with unprecedented flexibility.

At the 2025 NAB, TVU is set to unveil a game-changing innovation aimed at significantly reducing the cost of cloud-based live workflows. As part of its ongoing commitment to empowering media organizations with the most efficient and scalable tools, TVU said it will also introduce new solutions that redefine affordability and performance in live streaming workflows. Attendees can visit TVU's booth (#W2120) in the West Hall see how these innovations will further optimize their cloud-based operations, the company said.

Additionally, NAB visitors will have the opportunity to explore several new applications recently integrated into the TVU cloud platform, including a media analyzer, scan conversion, and SCTE service, along with AI-powered features designed to significantly enhance productivity.

The company also reported that TVU MediaHub—launched in 2024 as the most advanced cloud routing solution for live video—returns to NAB with an expanded feature set.

MediaHub has rapidly become the backbone of major cloud productions, earning widespread industry recognition, including six major awards in 2024. The platform played a pivotal role in last year's biggest cloud-based broadcast breakthroughs, from BBC's record-breaking 369 live feeds for election coverage to France Télévisions' disaster recovery solution for the 2024 Games in Paris. It was also a central component in Red Bull Dance Your Style Finals in Mumbai, proving itself as the essential tool for tier-one live event coverage in the cloud.