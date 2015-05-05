Ericsson Helped Bring Mayweather-Pacquiao to the Public

STOCKHOLM - One of the few things that lived up to the hype from the May 2 fight between Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao, billed as the fight of the century, was the Pay Per View numbers generated. Reportedly, Mayweather-Pacquiao brought in more than $300 million from PPV, which would be the largest amount in TV history. PSSI Global Services brought in Ericsson to help support delivery of the match for the record number of PPV viewers.

Ericsson equipped 13 PSSI satellite trucks with the AVP 3000 Voyager Video Processors and RX8200 Advanced Modular Receivers. The Voyager is a DSNG platform designed for live news, sports and entertainment that delivers multi-codec, multi-format and multi-channel operations for TV Anywhere audiences. The Voyager includes a hot-swappable modular architecture that supports MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and JPEG-2000 video compression over satellite and IP networks. The RX8200 receivers decode all video formats and connectivity for all transmission mediums.

The Stockholm-based Ericsson also provided a team of engineers to assist with the installation of the equipment, maintenance and troubleshooting during the broadcast.