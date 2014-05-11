Ericsson Enables Live LTE Broadcast Trial in the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM-- On May 3, network operator KPN conducted live LTE Broadcast tests in collaboration with Amsterdam ArenA and communications technology and services provider Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung and IBM. The trial took place in the Amsterdam Arena stadium during the soccer game of Ajax against NEC.

"Our experience with our country-wide 4G network demonstrates there is a clear customer demand for video content during events,” said Joost Steltenpool, director of access for KPN. “Therefore our aim was to find a solution for delivering high quality video content to large groups of people. The key for such a solution is greater network efficiency and guaranteed service quality. Ericsson’s LTE Broadcast solution has been shown to deliver such a solution to our customers in the Amsterdam Arena.”

Valter D’Avino, head of Region Western & Central Europe Ericsson, said: "By blending insight on consumer habits, deep mobile networks expertise, 20 years of video compression technology leadership and service leadership we are able to help operators maximize the revenue opportunity represented by this rapid evolution in video consumption and user demand."