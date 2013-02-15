Emotion Systems to Launch eFF 3.0 Loudness Solution at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Emotion Systems will launch eFF 3.0, the latest iteration of its audio loudness compliance and normalization application. Ideal for CALM compliance, eFF 3.0 features Dolby E, True Peak, Short Term and Momentary Correction using its innovative DNA (Dynamic Normalization Algorithm) and loudness range control. With automated features, it provides multi-profile loudness correction within a single file for multi-language, international delivery requirements.



The company will also launch eVe (Emotion Video Engine), a file-based media toolbox that comprises a media analyzer, player, and XML export tool that allows pre-processing and preparation of file-based media for multi-platform authoring.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Emotion Systems will be at booth SU8603.



