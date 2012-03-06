Comrex LiveShot delivers live video over a range of IP networks. LiveShot is used by TV stations and networks to deliver high quality, low latency video from anywhere Internet access is available. LiveShot leverages the success of Comrex ACCESS audio IP codecs and uses the same technology to smooth out the "bumps" on the public Internet to allow broadcast-quality live video streaming. LiveShot is especially optimized to perform well on challenging IP networks like 3G, 4G and satellite-based links.



LiveShot encodes and decodes video to the H.264 codec standard, which is the state-of-the art codec for high quality video using low network bandwidth. For optimal video quality, LiveShot encodes with H.264 HIGH profile. Several other options within the H.264 standard, many of which are not implemented by competing products due to complexity, are default in LiveShot. All H.264 options that maximize quality over poor networks and decrease latency are implemented.



Website:www.comrex.com



