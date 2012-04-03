Chyron introduces Engage platform for integrating second-screen data into live TV

Chyron recently introduced its new Engage platform designed for integrating second-screen, social media, and social-TV data into live TV broadcasts. Making these popular technologies available through existing Chyron graphics system interfaces, Engage eliminates the need for custom integration and gives broadcasters a low-cost, low-risk way to incorporate a range of engaging and dynamic new elements into their live news and sports programming.

The Engage platform offers easy-to-use producer tools with which users can create interactions in just minutes. Rich call-to-action graphics, info-graphics, and tickers can be generated automatically using social and poll data. Because Engage fits seamlessly into Chyron's BlueNet graphics workflows, broadcasters can take advantage of social-TV and second-screen technologies while remaining within their routine production workflows.

Chyron's charter partners for the Engage platform include ConnecTV, with its companion-app polling technology; never.no, providing an end-to-end social TV platform for social TV, synchronized companion apps and participation TV; Vibes, with its text, Twitter and Web voting technology; and Mass Relevance, with its curation platform licensed to resyndicate Twitter content and data.